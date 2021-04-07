Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:BTT opened at $25.55 on Wednesday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

