BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

MQT stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

