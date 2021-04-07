Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Trading 3.6% Higher

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.69 and last traded at $27.60. 12,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,205,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.14 million. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

