Bounty0x Hits 1-Day Volume of $59,978.00 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $59,978.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 31.5% higher against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00055852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.78 or 0.00633007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00079828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

