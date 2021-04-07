BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Sold by Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC cut its position in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 51.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,068,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159,421 shares during the period. BP Midstream Partners makes up 1.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $26,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,781,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,548,000 after purchasing an additional 169,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,308,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 148,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. 38.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,057. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.28.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 million. Analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BPMP shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays downgraded BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.42.

BP Midstream Partners Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

