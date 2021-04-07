Bread 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.52 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Bread has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bread has a market cap of $42.39 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bread alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00059453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00021468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.44 or 0.00655664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00079088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031212 BTC.

About Bread

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bread and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.