BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after buying an additional 264,132 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $208,621,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randal W. Scott bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BridgeBio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

