Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer Sells 4,000 Shares

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.97, for a total value of $715,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,358,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Howard Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $321,195.00.

NYSE:BFAM traded down $19.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.05. 26,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,849. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.23 and a 52-week high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Equities analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,970,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,412,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,362,000 after purchasing an additional 288,518 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,566,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,909,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,096,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,534,000 after purchasing an additional 117,451 shares in the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

