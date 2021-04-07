Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM stock opened at $178.29 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.95, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,654,094.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,066 shares of company stock worth $6,547,030 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.