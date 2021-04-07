BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BSIG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE BSIG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,747. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,274,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 168,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.