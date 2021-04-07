Brokerages Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce sales of $150.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $151.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.00 million. Calix reported sales of $101.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full year sales of $599.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $603.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $674.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million.

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Calix stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.70. 33,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.09. Calix has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $1,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calix by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calix by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

