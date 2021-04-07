Brokerages Anticipate Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Will Announce Earnings of $4.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to announce earnings of $4.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.43 and the highest is $5.16. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported earnings of $3.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year earnings of $22.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.00 to $27.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $30.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.63 to $35.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,525.67.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $355,121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after purchasing an additional 97,658 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $1,530,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,487.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $674.55 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 177.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,435.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,370.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

