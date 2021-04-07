Brokerages Anticipate Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.93.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $214,260.00. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,601,096 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $485,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Semtech by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,379,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $67.83. Semtech has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $83.94.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

