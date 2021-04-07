Brokerages Anticipate Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $106.88 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) will report $106.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.90 million. Willdan Group posted sales of $106.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full-year sales of $458.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $452.40 million to $464.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $543.28 million, with estimates ranging from $516.56 million to $570.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. 1,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53.

In other Willdan Group news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,906.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $227,536.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,586 shares of company stock worth $2,322,679. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.