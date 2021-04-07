Brokerages Expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to Post -$0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.59). AnaptysBio posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 136.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

In other news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,223,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 148,310 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,628,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 586,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,157,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $620.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

