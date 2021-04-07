Brokerages Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Centennial Resource Development reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDEV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,242 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter worth $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $6.25.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

