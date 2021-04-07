Brokerages Expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $929.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report $929.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $909.91 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported sales of $874.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.64.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $64.16 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

