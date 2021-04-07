Brokerages Expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.83) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Nine Energy Service posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NINE. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total transaction of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NINE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.25. 57,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,774. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.74. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

