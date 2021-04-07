Brokerages Expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.35). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,800%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 58.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Saturday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.79.

In other news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after buying an additional 9,687,927 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 79.8% during the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,162,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 1,847,250 shares during the period. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 929,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 321,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

