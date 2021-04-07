Brokerages Set Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target at $3.66

Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.84.

Several analysts have weighed in on AAVVF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,936. Advantage Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $455.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.66 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 133.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

