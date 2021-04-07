Brokerages Set Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Price Target at C$93.86

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.86.

LSPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$114.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed POS in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lightspeed POS from C$74.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at C$85.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -81.90. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of C$16.27 and a 1-year high of C$104.98.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

