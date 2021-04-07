Brokerages Set PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Price Target at $98.76

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get PVH alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of PVH by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $984,933,000 after buying an additional 1,687,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PVH by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in PVH by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,840,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,776,000 after purchasing an additional 335,083 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PVH by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 203,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,904,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.33. PVH has a 12-month low of $36.34 and a 12-month high of $110.89.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.