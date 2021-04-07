Brokerages Set Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) Target Price at GBX 119.67

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.67 ($1.56).

Separately, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of LON SPI traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 166 ($2.17). 143,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,569. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The company has a market cap of £665.80 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 159.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.19. Spire Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of GBX 72.60 ($0.95) and a 12 month high of GBX 177.40 ($2.32).

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

