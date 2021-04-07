Brokers Set Expectations for Washington Prime Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WPG)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Prime Group in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Prime Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WPG. Truist upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE WPG opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Washington Prime Group has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.07) by ($3.17). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

