Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $125.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Brooks Automation stock opened at $99.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.12. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $101.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 113.09 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRKS. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.