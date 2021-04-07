Bryan, Garnier & Co Downgrades Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to Buy

Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Atos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Atos from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Atos in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Atos has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

