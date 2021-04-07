Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock opened at $24.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a market cap of $500.90 million, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Alicia Robertson sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $188,910.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Warren Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $46,500.00. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 287.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. 28.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.