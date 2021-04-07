Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.12

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.12 and last traded at $27.12, with a volume of 130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.45.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZZUF)

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

