Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot (NYSE:CBT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Cabot for the fiscal second quarter have been stable over the past month. Cabot remains focused on boosting its specialty compounds business globally. The company has expanded its global footprint in black masterbatch and compounds. It will also gain from the carbon black plant buyout in China. The acquisition will help the company in meeting the growing demand for rubber and specialty carbons products. The company is also witnessing a recovery in its Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals units driven by higher volumes. It will also gain from the Shenzhen Sanshun buyout. However, Cabot faces headwind from the softness in mercury removal applications. Higher raw material costs in specialty carbons and compounds product lines are also likely to hurt margins. High debt level is another concern.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBT. Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cabot has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.98. Cabot has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 67.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 3.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,701,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,325,000 after purchasing an additional 89,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cabot by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,346 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cabot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,790,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,615,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 655,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,415,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

