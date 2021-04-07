Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent gas exploration company. Its acreage in Marcellus shale play poise it for major growth potential. Cabot continues to improve upon its industry-leading cost structure. Driven by operational efficiencies, the company was able to reduce its 2020 all-in operating expense. It is committed to returning more than half of its free cash flow to shareholders through share buybacks and dividends. However, being a natural gas weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity price struggles. Cabot’s average realized natural gas price fell 28.3% y/y to $1.64 per Mcf in 2020. In another setback, Cabot’s Constitution Pipeline, struggling with lawsuits and water permits was eventually cancelled. Hence, the natural gas producer warrants a cautious stance.”

COG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.12.

Shares of COG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 112,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total value of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $41,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

