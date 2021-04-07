CACHE Gold (CGT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.84 Million

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. CACHE Gold has a market cap of $2.84 million and $131,707.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CACHE Gold has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can now be bought for about $56.05 or 0.00098779 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CACHE Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00021916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $359.61 or 0.00633773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00080001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

CACHE Gold Profile

CACHE Gold is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 57,794 coins and its circulating supply is 50,633 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold.

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling CACHE Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CACHE Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CACHE Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.