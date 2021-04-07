Cacti Asset Management LLC Buys 20,507 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,507 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $22,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.76. 62,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

