Cacti Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 5.8% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cacti Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of American Express worth $67,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.71. 40,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.33. The company has a market cap of $117.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

