Cacti Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $479.33.

IDXX stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $491.00. 1,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,882. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $244.98 and a one year high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.01.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

