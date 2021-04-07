Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.94). Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,449,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $132,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,574,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,001,000 after purchasing an additional 325,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,941,000 after purchasing an additional 471,999 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,508,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,775,000 after buying an additional 282,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

