Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CALA. SVB Leerink cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,253,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after buying an additional 541,032 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,918,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after buying an additional 656,881 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $11,915,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 91,841 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.