Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

NYSE:ELY opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 2.16.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 4,154.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after buying an additional 478,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Callaway Golf by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 465,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after buying an additional 29,979 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.