Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Trading Down 4.1%

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.91 and last traded at $39.02. Approximately 14,398 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,226,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.70.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $15.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.16.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $295.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

