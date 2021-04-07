Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Head to Head Comparison

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 17.73% 5.91% 0.69% Cambridge Bancorp 16.43% 11.02% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $117.03 million 4.27 $49.85 million $1.20 20.44 Cambridge Bancorp $132.74 million 4.42 $25.26 million $6.20 13.60

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cambridge Bancorp. Cambridge Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 3 2 0 2.40 Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.47%. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $68.33, suggesting a potential downside of 18.94%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Cambridge Bancorp.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, commercial and not-for-profit banking, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and medium sized businesses and commercial enterprises, franchisees, not for profit enterprises, commercial real estate developers and individual clients, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office in Cobb County, Georgia; and 5 additional locations located in Cobb County, Fulton County, and Athens-Clarke County, Georgia; and Hamilton County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. As of January 27, 2020, the company operated 16 banking offices in Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and wealth management offices in Boston, Massachusetts, as well as in Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

