Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,576,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of Camden Property Trust worth $157,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.87%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPT. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.27.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.