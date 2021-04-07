Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter worth $597,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cameco by 83.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 395,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cameco from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cameco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cameco from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cameco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $19.71. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,775,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.89.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Cameco’s revenue was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

