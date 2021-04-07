Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $8.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.03. 53,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,024,000. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.