Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 20,363 CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 53.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 96.47%.

COR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.60.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $240,105.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 43,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $156,279.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,327.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

