Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 144.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $1.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 0.63%.

ELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

