Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New $2.03 Million Investment in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $67.79 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Black Hills from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

