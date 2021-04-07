Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Robert Half International by 349.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,636,000 after buying an additional 119,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Robert Half International by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,322,000 after buying an additional 158,739 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

NYSE RHI opened at $79.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

