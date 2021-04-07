Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases New Shares in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XXEC Inc. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 52,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $3,328,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,787 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $57,343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $910,000. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $63.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.31 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.