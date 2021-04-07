Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$587.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$497.00 to C$495.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$510.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$505.00 to C$585.00 and gave the stock a tender rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$490.08.

TSE:CP opened at C$472.79 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$302.33 and a 12 month high of C$489.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$463.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$438.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.31.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.95 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.08 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3500004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

