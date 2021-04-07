Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $184.22

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$184.22 and last traded at C$182.54, with a volume of 12182 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$178.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$185.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$198.00 to C$211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Canadian Tire from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$189.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$193.13.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$174.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$163.56. The company has a market cap of C$11.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total value of C$308,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$484,000.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

