Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 3,120 The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSGX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $62.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $64.82.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.